iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

