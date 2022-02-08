2,993 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in nCino by 297.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in nCino by 36.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

