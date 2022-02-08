Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

