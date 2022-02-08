50,000 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

