Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCII stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.