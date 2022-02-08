Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 6,746 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 49.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,075.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 24.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 107,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.