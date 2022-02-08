Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,655 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

