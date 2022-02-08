OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. Research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.