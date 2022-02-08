Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $246,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

