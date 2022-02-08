Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 651 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

