Hanover Foods Corp (OTC:HNFSA) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Hanover Foods Corp (OTC:HNFSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Hanover Foods stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Hanover Foods has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00.
