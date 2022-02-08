The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD opened at $357.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

