Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
