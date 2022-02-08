The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

