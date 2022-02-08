TheStreet Downgrades The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 96,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.