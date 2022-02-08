Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE KNX opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

