FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of FF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
