CCUniverse Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,046.03 and approximately $165.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

