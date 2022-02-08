TriumphX Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $358,305.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00105512 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

