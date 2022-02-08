Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 18,201 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

