Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 22,181 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

