Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

