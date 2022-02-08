Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 226,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

