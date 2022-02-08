Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 47.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

