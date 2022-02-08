Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

