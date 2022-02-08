Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.27 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.13 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

