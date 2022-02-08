Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $202,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 223.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $502,656. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

