Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 328.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TX opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.
