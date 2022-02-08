Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

