Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

