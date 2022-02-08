Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $449.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

