Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.10

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
ARDX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
