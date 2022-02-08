Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.10

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

ARDX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

