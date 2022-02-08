Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.