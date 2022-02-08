S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02, RTT News reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $445.59. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
