Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 4,818 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

PRU stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

