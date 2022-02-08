Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

BSMM stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

