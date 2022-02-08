The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $130.22 Average PT from Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
