The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $130.22 Average PT from Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

