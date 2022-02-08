The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 130.06 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.43. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.87).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
