Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Several research firms recently commented on MTTRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

