Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE PZN opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last ninety days. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

