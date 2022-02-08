PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of PFN opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.