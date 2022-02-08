PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PFN opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

