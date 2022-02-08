The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 600” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.39. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

