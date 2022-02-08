Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

