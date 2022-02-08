Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $1.32 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.52 or 0.07047074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00052583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,430.44 or 0.99936385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055272 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,352 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

