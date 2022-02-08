Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,191,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $225,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,820,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

UBSI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.