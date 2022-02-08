Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $229,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Garmin by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of GRMN opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.