Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,909,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $240,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

