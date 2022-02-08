Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.93 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00009174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $345,371.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.71 or 0.00496358 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,505,126 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,454 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.