ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

